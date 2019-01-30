Beggin’ Billie Sutton looking for another 5k from donors

Nearly coinciding with the due date for his campaign finance report, Billie Sutton is continuing to try to fund… something.. and is asking donors to help fund whatever it is to the tune of an additional $5000 this month.

What advocacy opportunities is Sutton working on this session? Has he even been up to session this year?

Because it looks like that all he’s accomplishing is trying to raise money for some unspecified purpose.

