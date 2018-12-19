Begging Billie back again…. asking people for a spare $5?

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

Another week, another fundraising appeal from defeated Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton:

“I’m personally asking you to give $5….”

Oookay…

3 Replies to “Begging Billie back again…. asking people for a spare $5?”

  2. Anonymous

    Just curious but if money is raised through ACT Blue can he transfer it to a federal race or a state race? Is it his choice?

    Reply
  3. Troy Jones

    He doesn’t have a federal committee so none can be used for a federal campaign. This money is going in his wife’s pocket to pay her back for what she put in to try to put him over the top. Fail.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.