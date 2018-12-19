Begging Billie back again…. asking people for a spare $5? Posted on December 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Another week, another fundraising appeal from defeated Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton: “I’m personally asking you to give $5….” Oookay… FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You must be really threatened by him to keep this up. How’s that economy doing these days?
Just curious but if money is raised through ACT Blue can he transfer it to a federal race or a state race? Is it his choice?
He doesn’t have a federal committee so none can be used for a federal campaign. This money is going in his wife’s pocket to pay her back for what she put in to try to put him over the top. Fail.