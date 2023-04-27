Just had a hot tip that SDSU Student Association President Nick Grote has resigned effective immediately.
This comes after reports from the SDSU Collegian that in addition to his other troubles, it’s being reported that he’s being investigated for vandalism which took place this last Sunday.
Stay tuned.
2 thoughts on “Being told SDSU Student Association President Nick Grote has resigned.”
Life can deal out some pretty tough lessons. Especially when you run your mouth and do stupid things as if nobody will notice or care.
Hope he gets the help he needs. It is likely his troubles will not end with just a resignation.