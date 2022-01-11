Ben Carson to join Governor Noem at State of the State Address January 11, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Ben Carson to join Governor Noem at State of the State Address”
Like actually there or playing a pre-recorded video like she did with Hershel Walker? Lol
They don’t make them much better then Ben Carson