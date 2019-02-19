Bernie enters 2020 race, as candidates competing to be the ‘most left’

Now that Socialist Bernie Sanders has entered the Democrat race for President, you have to wonder who in South Dakota is going to jump off that cliff to line up with him? But, it really doesn’t matter. Because they’re climbing all over themselves to try to be the furthest left to capture the Democrat base:

The label “moderate” is scorned, avoided as a potentially fatal term in a primary campaign stacked with left-wing heavyweights like Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, who speak glowingly of big-government policies like the Green New Deal. Most recently, populist firebrand Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Tuesday launched his second straight bid for the Democratic nomination. And progressive champions Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Jeff Merkley of Oregon may soon join the 2020 melee. Self-described centrists are few and far between. What is emerging is a field where candidates who might otherwise brand themselves moderates are pushing a message of unity while still highlighting their “progressive” bona fides — or, in the case of once-moderate-leaning figures like Beto O’Rourke or Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, openly aligning themselves with the party’s left flank.

Read the entire story here.

Opening our borders to criminals, promoting wackiness such as the green new deal, and killing pipelines is all you need to run for president on the Democrat side of the aisle these days.

What I’d like to hear is who in South Dakota is lining up for whom? And if they’re going to publicly stand behind their candidate’s policies.

