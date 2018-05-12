Beware the unreadable sign

I was up this morning delivering signs and I happened across a few of these signs in Redfield and Doland.
They got my attention, not because I could read it, but because it literally has the smallest type of any yard sign I have seen this primary election in South Dakota.
This is the sign at a full stop at the side of the road taking a picture. Imagine how unreadable it is at 35 to 65 miles an hour.
I did make my son get out of the car to go take a closer photo so you can actually read it:
It might’ve looked like a good idea on the screen, or at arm’s length. But in execution it just turned out to be a big waste of money.
Looks like the disclaimer’s in the grass.
Yeah, it needs bolding. Still, the graphic and the name make me certain I’m not voting for Joe Banana.
Ya that’s bad. A good technique is to erase everything other than the name – so it is just white space and the name. In this case, the name is maybe 5% of the total surface of the sign.