BHSU College Republicans note what seems to be an intentional snub

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

From Facebook, it appears that some people at Black Hills State University are doing their best to prove why an intellectual diversity measure is needed to be passed into law in South Dakota:

5 Replies to “BHSU College Republicans note what seems to be an intentional snub”

  1. Tara Volesky

    2121
    1 Comment
    2 Shares
    Like
    Share
    Comments
    Jean Hammond
    Jean Hammond Thank you for your friendship. Journey well.
    Hide this
    Like
    · 22h

    Maggie Ross
    Yesterday at 1:43 PM ·
    Monday, I went to Pierre to listen to the charges of residency regarding Peri and Red Dawn. The allegations are true they don’t live here nor do they have too. So Red Dawn can represent us from Colorado and Peri from Rapid City. The SD legislature rely on the word intent. So as long as Pourier or Foster claim they intend to move here they can represent District 27. They never have to move here just intend to some day move here. We should all thank Kevin Killer for getting them to run as he knew that all they had to do was say they intend to move here. And we should also thank Red Dawn and Peri for thinking so highly of us and for lying or deceiving us.

    About this website
    KELOLAND.COM|BY KELO BOB MERCER
    House Rejects Livermont Attempt At Pourier Residency Committee
    The South Dakota House of Representatives defeated a motion Tuesday questioning the residency of Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge.
    16You, Jodie Byington and 14 others
    13 Comments
    7 Shares
    Like
    Share
    Comments
    View 6 more comments
    Sharon Martin
    Sharon Martin Media should get it right, no she is not crazy right wing. We all want what is right for our district 27 some one with integrity and and not decietful. Oh well they got what they wanted so time to move on and no more threats to anyone.
    1
    Hide this
    Like
    · 1d
    Ken Billingsley
    Ken Billingsley Now let’s see what they get done for people (Natives) in District 27
    2
    Hide this
    Like
    · 1d
    Sharon Martin
    Sharon Martin Same thought here.
    1
    Hide this
    Like
    · 1d
    Melaine Wilson
    Melaine Wilson Just keep speaking the truth Maggie.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.