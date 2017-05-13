Big changes at Family Heritage Alliance

Big changes are afoot at the Family Heritage alliance. First and foremost, is the resignation of Dale Bartscher who has led the organization for many years, who is apparently leaving to pursue other opportunities.

An email came out tonight, noting in part:

Dale Bartscher has tendered his resignation. Dale is looking forward to a few weeks of rest and relaxation and then will be pursuing new career opportunities. As most are well aware, Dale’s unparalleled energy, enthusiasm, and networking skills catapulted the FHA organizations into a prominent role in South Dakota public policy and faith based activism. For that, we and this great state will continue to be grateful. The boards are also enthusiastic to announce some big changes in the rest of our leadership team. Ed Randazzo, who has served this organization faithfully for the last two years as our Public Policy Advisor, will assume the role of Director of Legislative Operations and will function as Chief of Staff. We anticipate Mr. Randazzo bringing to bear his exceptional knowledge of public policy and his many relationships across our state as we enhance our critical work in South Dakota’s political arena.

Stay tuned for more!