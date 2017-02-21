Big Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner tonight. Dusty Johnson keynote speaker.

If I hadn’t had just gotten back from several days’ vacation, I know where I’d be tonight.
In one of his first big public outings as a SDGOP candidate for Congress, Dusty Johnson is the featured speaker at the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner this evening at the Ramkota in Pierre. If you don’t have your tickets yet, here’s the 411 on how to get them, and when to show up:
Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner
February 21, 2017 @ 5:30pm – 8:00pm
5:30 PM Social Hour, 6:30 PM Dinner
Ramkota Convention Center in Pierre, SD
Keynote Speaker Dusty Johnson with introduction by Governor Dennis Daugaard
Tickets available for $30 by contacting Mike Melhaff at (605) 988-4488 or available at the door
I’m pretty sure Jackley and Noem are also going to be there. There is also a “BIG” announcement tonight for a candidate for statewide office.
I’ve heard it’s Shantel Krebs for Congress. She already has the domains for congress bought, I’m betting we see those websites go live tonight.
It would be a good place for Charlie McGuigan to announce he’s running for Attorney General. His hometown.