Big Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner tonight. Dusty Johnson keynote speaker.

If I hadn’t had just gotten back from several days’ vacation, I know where I’d be tonight.

In one of his first big public outings as a SDGOP candidate for Congress, Dusty Johnson is the featured speaker at the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner this evening at the Ramkota in Pierre. If you don’t have your tickets yet, here’s the 411 on how to get them, and when to show up:

Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner

February 21, 2017 @ 5:30pm – 8:00pm

5:30 PM Social Hour, 6:30 PM Dinner

Ramkota Convention Center in Pierre, SD

Keynote Speaker Dusty Johnson with introduction by Governor Dennis Daugaard Tickets available for $30 by contacting Mike Melhaff at (605) 988-4488 or available at the door

