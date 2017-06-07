Big Kristi Noem for Governor fundraiser coming up on June 19th in Sioux Falls.

I noted earlier that Attorney General Marty Jackley is having a fundraiser tomorrow Night in Sioux Falls with sports stars Chad Greenway and Mike Miller in support for his race for Governor.
And not to be outdone, Congresswoman Kristi Noem – herself a candidate for the same office – is having a fundraiser of her own on June 19th, with a cast of hosts that would make any politico in the state envious:
Who’s the front runner in this race?
I would like to see Jackley win because I think he is the real conservative.
Kristi is one of the few true conservatives left. Her knowledge of agriculture and willingness to learn new information at the expense of seeming ‘wrong’ is what makes her my candidate.
The SF establishment is definitely behind Kristi.
Things aren’t always what they seem. It’s surely going to be a great race.
Regardless of who wins the winner and the loser will have to be gracious to bring this party together.
If it’s a blood bath primary look out.