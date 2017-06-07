Big Kristi Noem for Governor fundraiser coming up on June 19th in Sioux Falls.

I noted earlier that Attorney General Marty Jackley is having a fundraiser tomorrow Night in Sioux Falls with sports stars Chad Greenway and Mike Miller in support for his race for Governor.

And not to be outdone, Congresswoman Kristi Noem – herself a candidate for the same office – is having a fundraiser of her own on June 19th, with a cast of hosts that would make any politico in the state envious:

