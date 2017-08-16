Big Noem fundraising Event coming up in Rapid City on August 28th with Congressman Trey Gowdy

On August 28th, Congresswoman Kristi Noem is taking some time from traveling around the state on Congressional business, and is making a stop in Rapid City in support of her candidacy for Governor in 2018.
And she has a few friends who are helping, including Congressman Trey Gowdy:
Nice list and bringing in a VIP never hurts…..as governor she would have a lot of connections in my opinion to help the state.
Based on this host list, Kristi looks weak in Rapid City. Only about half the hosts even live in Rapid and most are not well know. Jackley had over 70 hosts of very well-known people who lived in Rapid.
Trey Gowdy is a rock star; now if only our contingent could be as strong!