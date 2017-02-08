Big SDGOP Election on Saturday. Be there (or send your proxy)

Greetings Central Committee Members,

We are looking forward to the South Dakota Republican State Central Committee Meeting this Saturday, February 11th at 1pm in Pierre.

On behalf of the SDGOP, I would like to cordially invite you to a small reception on Saturday morning at Red Rossa, from 11am-12:15pm, prior to the State Central Committee Meeting. From there, Committee Members can go directly to the Central Committee Meeting where we’ll have check-in set up for credentialing.

Below is the Agenda for the Meeting:

Pierre Chamber of Commerce, Community Room

I. Call to Order

II. Roll Call of Counties

III. Reports

Chairman

Treasurer

Report on State Convention

Report on National Convention

Report on General Election

Legislative Races

Ballot Measures

Amendment V

Report on County Work

IV. Officer Elections

a. Chairman (nominating speech – Two mins, seconding speech – One min, and personal speech – 5 mins)

b. Vice Chairman

c. Secretary

d. Treasurer

V. Break for Regional Caucuses

VI. Regional Director Elections

VII. National Committeeman & National Committeewoman Reports

VIII. Auxiliary Reports

IX. Report on GOP Data Center

X. Reports/Discussion/Suggestions from County Parties

XI. 2017 Leadership Institute Training for Candidates and Parties Update

Here is the link to the Proxy Form

If you haven’t already, please let me know if you plan to join Saturday.

Please contact me with any questions.

Thanks.

Ryan Budmayr

Executive Director

South Dakota Republican Party

ryan@southdakotagop.com

www.southdakotagop.com

