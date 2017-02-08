Big SDGOP Election on Saturday. Be there (or send your proxy)

Greetings Central Committee Members,
We are looking forward to the South Dakota Republican State Central Committee Meeting this Saturday, February 11th at 1pm in Pierre.
On behalf of the SDGOP, I would like to cordially invite you to a small reception on Saturday morning at Red Rossa, from 11am-12:15pm, prior to the State Central Committee Meeting. From there, Committee Members can go directly to the Central Committee Meeting where we’ll have check-in set up for credentialing.
Below is the Agenda for the Meeting:
Pierre Chamber of Commerce, Community Room
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call of Counties
III. Reports
Chairman
Treasurer
Report on State Convention
Report on National Convention
Report on General Election
Legislative Races
Ballot Measures
Amendment V
Report on County Work
IV. Officer Elections
a. Chairman (nominating speech – Two mins, seconding speech – One min, and personal speech – 5 mins)
b. Vice Chairman
c. Secretary
d. Treasurer
V. Break for Regional Caucuses
VI. Regional Director Elections
VII. National Committeeman & National Committeewoman Reports
VIII. Auxiliary Reports
IX. Report on GOP Data Center
X. Reports/Discussion/Suggestions from County Parties
XI. 2017 Leadership Institute Training for Candidates and Parties Update
Here is the link to the Proxy Form
If you haven’t already, please let me know if you plan to join Saturday.
Please contact me with any questions.
Thanks.
Ryan Budmayr
Executive Director
South Dakota Republican Party
ryan@southdakotagop.com
www.southdakotagop.com
Is Ryan just now putting out press release hoping to keep his job when Dan Lederman is chairman ha ha
Ryan is a nice guy but has a lot to learn. Lederman could teach him a lot.
The activity level of the SD GOP has definitely increased mightily in the last few weeks.
i hope Lederman wins. Statement time.
No. there have been other releases on it.