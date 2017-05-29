Billie Sutton announcement coming on Wednesday

Now that the debacle of the 2017 McGovern Day Dinner has died down, Democrat State Senator Billie Sutton just announced that he will be making an announcement on his political future on Wednesday at his family’s ranch near Burke.

Sutton, who has been widely speculated to run for Governor, is obviously running for something or else he wouldn’t be dragging the state’s media to Burke. The possibility of running for Congress had been dropped in the past, but let’s not kid ourselves. He’s running for Governor.

I’m also guessing his website is going to be “suttonforsouthdakota.com,” considering it was just registered…

Stay tuned for Wednesday.

