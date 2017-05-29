Billie Sutton announcement coming on Wednesday

Now that the debacle of the 2017 McGovern Day Dinner has died down, Democrat State Senator Billie Sutton just announced that he will be making an announcement on his political future on Wednesday at his family’s ranch near Burke.
Sutton, who has been widely speculated to run for Governor, is obviously running for something or else he wouldn’t be dragging the state’s media to Burke. The possibility of running for Congress had been dropped in the past, but let’s not kid ourselves. He’s running for Governor.
I’m also guessing his website is going to be “suttonforsouthdakota.com,” considering it was just registered…
Stay tuned for Wednesday.
Good move by him. I’d rather announce my candidacy at my ranch and surrounded by my friends and family (many of whom are Republican) rather than with Keith Ellison and the loony birds (or is that Bernie birds?)
I agree and hope a few of the Hard Left were not sent an invitation. Will he also announce he is leaving the party and will run as an Independent candidate? I would not blame him if he did.