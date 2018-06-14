Billie Sutton expounds on why he didn’t want to run with a Dem on the ticket, running mate has a notecard so she’s ready for the question.

Democrat Candidate for Governor Billie Sutton is expounding on why he chose a Republican to switch parties to run with as his Lt. Governor instead of looking to his own party of failed ideas and failed candidates:

And it’s a move that has yielded adverse results for Democrat Scott Heidepriem, who ran with Republican Ben Arndt and came up short in 2010.

Despite that, Sutton said the pick furthers his promise to work across the aisle and to bring people together.

“This proves it unequivocally,” Sutton said. “We’ve chosen a well-respected Republican to join our team and shows that I’m willing to work with anybody as long as the idea is good.”

and..

“It’s true, I’ve been a Republican for decades, but that didn’t matter when I met Billie,” Lavallee said at the announcement. “We share the same values and that’s all that really matters.”

Ahead of the news conference, Lavallee scanned through notes in a folder, which included her speech. Among the pages, an Argus Leader reporter spotted a note card with the question, “Do you consider yourself a D?”