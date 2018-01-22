Billie Sutton for Gov Campaign Finance Report. 200k from PACs, 135k from Candidate Committees, claiming 42k in goods and services.

Democrat Candidate for Governor Billie Sutton sent out a presser this AM trying to get ahead of his campaign finance report, and bragged up that he had raised $87k over the course of the last year.

Well, if you’re using “Billie math,” sure, you could say that. But his campaign finance report shows a truer picture:

Billie Sutton 2017 Campaign Finance Disclosure Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Of this 871k he’s claiming, 42k of it is “goods and services,” where he itemizes every raffle donation. $135,000 of it comes from direct transfers from other candidate committees, including 100k from Tim Johnson. $7k are from county dem party groups. There’s $200k from Political Action Committees, $18k from businesses and corporations, $20k from Union groups, etcetera and so on.

The more important numbers are that he raised $383,000 from individuals on an itemized basis (over $75k of that came directly from family), and $55k on an unitemized basis. It’s ok, but far less impressive than the $871k total that the campaign is touting.

But, don’t take my word for it. Read the report yourself.

