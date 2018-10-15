16 Replies to “Billie Sutton on a Personal Income Tax”

    1. Anonymous

      I was thinking the same thing. I doubt he really wanted an income tax if he wanted to run for statewide office.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous

    More sleazy tactics from the Queen of sleaziness. Noem can’t win on her accomplishments or her plan so she resorts to this. South Dakotans have never liked these sort of tactics and it’s gonna backfire for her. Republicans passed the last three tax increases and Billy can’t do it without help from the Republican majority. It will never happen but keep up with the fear tactics. It might work for a large share of your uneducated supporters.

    Reply
      1. Anonymous

        Check out the RNC ads, they’re even better.
        ‘The Left in 2018: Unhinged’ and ‘The Left is Crazytown’

        Reply
  3. Anonymous

    I’m glad Marty’s supporters are supporting Billie. Has Marty officially endorsed Billie yet? Kristi used sleezeball Washington DC Swamp tactics against Marty also.

    Reply
  5. Springer

    Apparently the Democrat state platform includes a state income tax. Uh, doesn’t Billie support the Democrat platform? Somehow I think the Dems expect him to.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous

    Didn’t Sutton support Hillary for President? She is the ultimate swamp creature, so don’t try to pull this garbage that Billie is some sort of a hero who is above reproach. He wanted the Hillary machine to continue to decimate the country, so he couldn’t be trusted to make decisions for the state of South Dakota. He is an inexperienced liberal who wants to take South Dakota the way of California.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous

    Sutton never should have supported Hillary. That is hard to swallow. Democrats don’t even like her.

    Noem should go positive. She has a great story to tell also.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Probably true. End of the day he should have known better.

      Dusty will have sky high approval after this gubernatorial cycle. He has skated through without getting his hands too dirty.

      Reply
  10. Troy Jones

    I love the ad (I have been critical of some of her others) because it is in context. He asked why the Legislature/Governor wasn’t pursuing an income tax to increase revenues to the the State.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.