Billie Sutton on a Personal Income Tax Posted on October 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 16 Comments ↓ New commercial…
Seems like that quote is out-of-context. Can we get a link to the committee hearing that it was pulled from?
I was thinking the same thing. I doubt he really wanted an income tax if he wanted to run for statewide office.
More sleazy tactics from the Queen of sleaziness. Noem can’t win on her accomplishments or her plan so she resorts to this. South Dakotans have never liked these sort of tactics and it’s gonna backfire for her. Republicans passed the last three tax increases and Billy can’t do it without help from the Republican majority. It will never happen but keep up with the fear tactics. It might work for a large share of your uneducated supporters.
Sleazy is playing an ad with your own words?
Check out the RNC ads, they’re even better.
‘The Left in 2018: Unhinged’ and ‘The Left is Crazytown’
I’m glad Marty’s supporters are supporting Billie. Has Marty officially endorsed Billie yet? Kristi used sleezeball Washington DC Swamp tactics against Marty also.
Marty supports Kristi and so do I.
Only 1 Washing DC Swamp critter in the race for the next South Dakota Governor. Kristi Noem.
Apparently the Democrat state platform includes a state income tax. Uh, doesn’t Billie support the Democrat platform? Somehow I think the Dems expect him to.
Didn’t Sutton support Hillary for President? She is the ultimate swamp creature, so don’t try to pull this garbage that Billie is some sort of a hero who is above reproach. He wanted the Hillary machine to continue to decimate the country, so he couldn’t be trusted to make decisions for the state of South Dakota. He is an inexperienced liberal who wants to take South Dakota the way of California.
This is a great ad. In his own words.
Sutton never should have supported Hillary. That is hard to swallow. Democrats don’t even like her.
Noem should go positive. She has a great story to tell also.
Well, this race is apparently closer than anyone thought. Gloves came off early and often.
Probably true. End of the day he should have known better.
Dusty will have sky high approval after this gubernatorial cycle. He has skated through without getting his hands too dirty.
I love the ad (I have been critical of some of her others) because it is in context. He asked why the Legislature/Governor wasn’t pursuing an income tax to increase revenues to the the State.
great ad
Billie wants an income tax
Kristi doesn’t
let the voters decide