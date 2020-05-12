Billie Sutton still holding himself out as Democrats’ savior. Should we expect that campaign announcement in November?

Former Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Billie Sutton apparently still holds out hope that he remains the anointed savior of the Democrat party in an interview with Kevin Woster of Public Radio, as he chirps up to the media to keep his name in the press in an effort to point out that he could be Democrats’ candidate for Governor again. Really… You never know.. He might just run again…

Billie Sutton took 10 days to think about what he wanted to say on Gov. Kristi Noem’s leadership in the battle against COVID-19. And after that, he decided to say nothing, except this: “I think I’m going to decline commenting for now,” Sutton said by phone. “I’ve thought about it, since we talked, and I don’t know if it’s healthy to criticize at this time. I don’t know that we need negativity right now. I don’t see myself as being negative, but whatever I say could be taken that way.” and.. He’s still interested in that governor’s job, however, even though he’s at least a year away from making a decision, or at least announcing it, on whether to run again in 2022. “I’m getting a lot of encouragement on that, of course. And if you remember last time it was May of 2017 when I announced, a year and a half ahead of the general,” Sutton said. “I’ve got a structure, an organization in place, so I wouldn’t have to get out as early next time, if I ran. “ He would, however, want to make it official before the end of 2021, which now seems far enough away, especially if you have plenty of other things going on.

A Democrat has “a structure out there…?” An “organization?” That might be a stretch considering that same structure failed to get not one, but two candidates on the ballot in the Congressional race. ‘Structure’ and ‘organization’ are not words I’d use in conjunction with state Democrat politics.

On top of hinting that he’s somehow critical of Governor Noem for trying to keep people healthy and make sure they have jobs to come back to – an approach that’s earned her national praise during the coronavirus crisis. Sorry, but the article is a bit shameless as Sutton tries to keep a profile – any profile – during a time when all eyes are on Governor Noem for her steady leadership.

I almost have to ask whether we should start counting down the months until Sutton announces his exploratory committee for Governor? When is November – 6 months away?

And counting…