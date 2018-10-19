Bjorkman Broke Top Campaign Pledge, Took $$$ from Special Interest Lobbyists

Contrary to his rhetoric @TimBjorkmanSD took thousands of dollars from registered DC lobbyists. It’s all in his FEC report and publicly available. #SDAL #SDElection18 pic.twitter.com/7f4E5CnItq
— Dusty for Congress (@DustyforSD) October 19, 2018
Despite claiming he would not take any money from “special interests,” Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is pointing out that the Tim Bjorkman campaign has reported raising thousands of dollars from Washington, DC lobbyists.
According to Johnson the lobbyists who have funded Bjorkman’s campaign advocate for the medical device industry, oil companies, health insurers, commercial banks, and mortgage lenders.
One of those cases of Bjorkman demanding that people do as he says… not as he does.
Wow what a hypocrite. He’s toast.
The guy is completely unhinged. I can’t believe he made such s big deal about special interest $ while taking it.
Wish I could’ve seen the video when this was brought up. I bet Bjorkman shifted into a different gear of derangement.
Bjorkman will lose by 16 points. In a stunning surprise, Dusty steps down after winning and Gov. Daugaard appoints runner-up Ron Wiezcoreck to the seat.
Hypocrite. Tim’s done.
I think it is good people can be friendly, even friends with whom they disagree, even on issues each find fundamental. I have voted for people I do not want to spend a minute in their personal presence. I have not voted for people I have given the key to my house.
Many people in politics generally like people and can usually find ways to speak well of their person. I am struck by how many of these people pause when speaking of Bjorkman. They sometimes can’t put their finger on it but when they do it is a derivation of they are not sure they see who he really is.