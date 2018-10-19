Bjorkman Broke Top Campaign Pledge, Took $$$ from Special Interest Lobbyists

Contrary to his rhetoric @TimBjorkmanSD took thousands of dollars from registered DC lobbyists. It’s all in his FEC report and publicly available. #SDAL #SDElection18 pic.twitter.com/7f4E5CnItq — Dusty for Congress (@DustyforSD) October 19, 2018

Despite claiming he would not take any money from “special interests,” Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is pointing out that the Tim Bjorkman campaign has reported raising thousands of dollars from Washington, DC lobbyists.

According to Johnson the lobbyists who have funded Bjorkman’s campaign advocate for the medical device industry, oil companies, health insurers, commercial banks, and mortgage lenders.

One of those cases of Bjorkman demanding that people do as he says… not as he does.

