Bjorkman follows Johnson polling data with push poll. A little early for the negative, isn’t it?

The Tim Bjorkman for Congress campaign is me-tooing this afternoon with poll results of their own after the Dusty Johnson campaign released numbers showing a significant advantage over the unknown Bjorkman:

The poll shows Republican Dusty Johnson leading Bjorkman 39 percent to 37 percent when the positions and backgrounds of both candidates are provided. In the initial head-to-head match-up, Johnson leads Bjorkman 43-33, with 14 percent undecided. However, this lead is largely due to Johnson’s substantially greater name recognition, an advantage that will certainly decline as Bjorkman becomes better known.

Read it here.

In reading this, a few things.

Both polls have Bjorkman at 33%, but after Bjorkman’s “push poll” telling about their backgrounds, he skyrockets to … 37%. And he really doesn’t release the “positions and backgrounds” noting specifics about how he’s dragging his opponent.

If this primary election should be any sort of example for Bjorkman, it’s that going hard negative against Dusty doesn’t really work. And even if it did, it’s a little early, considering where his own name ID is.

And while they’re throwing shade at the Public Opinion Strategies poll.. if you’re comparing track records, someone tell me when PPP ever polled for a winning candidate in South Dakota history?

