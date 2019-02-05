Bjorkman for Congress ends 2018 with Year End Report – $3795 raised, $8116 spent, $6058 CoH, and $10,817 in loans.

Democrat for Congress Tim Bjorkman ended the 2018 election in a little bit of debt after losing to newly elected Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson back in November:
The year end report noted that Bjorkman started the period with $9417, reported $3795 raised, $961 in loans, $8116 spent, $6058 CoH, and $10,817 in debt. The report covered the period of 11/27/18 through 12/31/18, and largely reflects the campaign effort drawing to a close.
$3695 of the donations come directly from Bjorkman as donor, with $100 unitemized.
The $10,817 of debt is owed by the campaign to Bjorkman himself, which means it may likely be written off or forgiven at some point.
Quite the lackluster effort, but I’m certainly glad he failed. I don’t think a former judge who is a Democrat is needed.
Am I reading the report correctly? Just under $50,000 in total campaign expenditures? Roughly $4,000 in credit card fees, paid to two banks.
Also, I can’t easily reconcile the loans vs. contributions made by the candidate – Page 3, line 13A, column B indicates total election cycle loans from or guaranteed by the candidate at $961.98, the total for the current reporting period. Looks like a reporting error, as the summary apparently doesn’t match Schedule D in the report.