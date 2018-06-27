Board of Regents holding Campus Free Speech Hearing Tomorrow AM in Brookings

I just had this passed my way. The Board of Regents are having a hearing in the AM at their Brookings Meeting to discuss Campus Free Speech policies:

And here are the documents for the hearing:

Board Of Regents Free Speech background documents by Pat Powers on Scribd

Should campuses be bastions against the infringement of free speech and challenge student’s notions? Should they take a position against groupthink, and homogeneity of thought? Should they stand for the first amendment of our nation’s constitution?

I guess we’ll find out.

