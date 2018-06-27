Board of Regents holding Campus Free Speech Hearing Tomorrow AM in Brookings

I just had this passed my way. The Board of Regents are having a hearing in the AM at their Brookings Meeting to discuss Campus Free Speech policies:
And here are the documents for the hearing:
Board Of Regents Free Speech background documents by Pat Powers on Scribd
Should campuses be bastions against the infringement of free speech and challenge student’s notions? Should they take a position against groupthink, and homogeneity of thought? Should they stand for the first amendment of our nation’s constitution?
I guess we’ll find out.
Not a “Free Speech Hearing”…A “Political Correctness Forum”…
Here’s what rankles grudznick’s scruff: Why do these colleges or kids on them think they are different from any court house or the legislatures or any other partially funded with tax payer dollars place? And why would the legislatures who are insaner than most try and restrict speech in areas funded by tax dollars paid by all to only people talking about the overgodding principles? Is not what this is really all about?
Overgodding, and jamming it down others’ maws.
One has to wonder if Mr. Mickelson appointed to be the swing vote on this issue. I bet the press is thinking that.