Board of Regents moves new “minors on campus” events policy forward, institutes requirement for disclosure of ‘explicit content’

In response to a controversy in late 2022 arising as a result of an adult oriented drag show advertising itself as “kid-friendly” at the same time it asked for people to bring $1 and $5 bills to tip drag performers, yesterday the South Dakota Board of Regents finalized a new policy which hopes to put some parameters around what information is provided up front for those who may wish to attend:

6_C_BOR0523 by Pat Powers on Scribd

The most significant change to the policy is section 2.2, which required content descriptors for events open to minors:

2.2. Content Descriptors

2.2.1. Content descriptors shall be used, as appropriate, for Programs which are open to Minors to provide parents or legal guardians with information about the content of the Program. Programs which may include nudity, sexual situations, violence, and/or other explicit content shall include the appropriate descriptor(s) (e.g., “may contain explicit content”) on any promotional material for the Program published, electronically or in print, on a university platform.

The change in policy for South Dakota’s Universities was approved unanimously.