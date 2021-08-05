Board of Regents passes policy to support United States and to enhance freedom of speech & academic freedom

With recent appointments from Governor Kristi Noem, the South Dakota Board of Regents appears to be taking proactive steps for our state’s colleges to more closely remember what their purpose is as incubators of debate and free thinking, as well as for them to pay more attention to American exceptionalism.

Today the board passed on an 8-0-1 vote (with one abstaining) a measure to “provide clear direction on the Board’s position and approach to addressing and managing various areas garnering recent attention on the national stage, ensuring our institutions remain places of learning, study and exploration, built upon free speech, scientific discovery and academic freedom.”

And you can read it below:

7_A_BOR0821 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Best part? as you’ll read in the document..

South Dakota’s state universities are public, taxpayer-funded institutions. It is inherent in the missions of our universities to proudly support the United States of America. Our students will learn about America’s history, our system of individual liberty in a democratic republic, and our system of free enterprise. Part of that instruction is to acknowledge and discuss America’s flaws and mistakes, so that we can learn from them and improve. We celebrate, though, America’s role in recent world history, as the nation most responsible for expanding liberty, prosperity, and equality across the globe.

Heck yeah!