Board of Regents reply to Rep. Qualm on Campus Free Speech

After observing incidents squelching of free speech on South Dakota campuses, South Dakota free speech advocates have been adamant that the violence and suffocation of free speech that has taken place in Berkeley and other places won’t be allowed to happen here.

If you recall, GOP House Majority Leader Lee Qualm sent the Board of Regents a letter with some pretty specific questions.

And now the Regents have responded:

Board of Regents Reply to Qualm by Pat Powers on Scribd

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...