Board of Regents reply to Rep. Qualm on Campus Free Speech

After observing incidents squelching of free speech on South Dakota campuses, South Dakota free speech advocates have been adamant that the violence and suffocation of free speech that has taken place in Berkeley and other places won’t be allowed to happen here.
If you recall, GOP House Majority Leader Lee Qualm sent the Board of Regents a letter with some pretty specific questions.
And now the Regents have responded:
Great! Will the Islamaphobes & Xenophobes bring in more hate speakers? KKK? to the state’s institutions of higher learning?
Will the Democrats continue to be tolerant except to those who don’t hold their viewpoint. Get informed before you start posting talking points from the idiots like Hillary, Holder, Waters, Schumer and the other intolerant leaders of the left.
I don’t support the KKK, Xenophobia, or Islamaphobia, but to label everyone you don’t agree with as a bigot is getting tiresome. If you are too stupid to defend your own viewpoint at least have the graciousness to admit it instead of trying to label others who are smarter and make more sense than you.
Should we be afraid of Democrat men covered with white hoods, riding horses, and rounding people of color up? Thank goodness for the 2nd Amendment so my father can protect us from these evil people.
God Bless Lee Qualm for fighting the liberal fascists trying to stifle conservatives on campus!
Here at SDSU there is not one republican professor. Every single prof is a liberal. Hope this legislation helps the problem.
This is demonstrably not true. Minority, yes, especially among the younger profs but there are conservative profs
I don’t know, Rabbit may be correct. Several studies show that there are no registered Republicans on some major college campuses.
I know several republican and/or conservative professors at SDSU. Unfortunately, they are all very close to retirement age and I suspect they will be replaced with professors with more leftist leanings.
Graduated from SDSU in 2015 with a degree in ag business and accounting minor. most of my professors were republican or independent. I’m sure the amount of liberal professors depends on what you choose to study.
Taxpayers are tired of funding liberalism on campus. If colleges don’t reform and let in some conservative voices there will be major consequences. The jig is up.
Consequences? Please elaborate?
One consequence is donors stop giving money to their alumni. We have.
Conservative voices?
I’m happy to fund a liberal, free thinking education. God forbid we provide an education that promotes questioning everything you’re taught.
Would love to actually discover the education levels of those posting here and where they went to school-
I’m a college graduate. Received two BA’s from MSU.
I am concerned about what’s happening on college campuses. From young men being falsely accused of rape and/or sexual assault, the attempts to prohibit free speech and students being harassed for their beliefs, we’re hesitant to encourage our children to attend.
Re first anonymous: you didnt really speak to the issue. You don’t agree with those groups, but would you ever oppose letting an avowed member of the KKK, for example, be given any sort of official presence speaking at one of our public universities?
At usd the liberal profs conspire to keep out any non liberals. Watch for more on this.
At least here at SDSU in humanities and social sciences there are no conservatives. Nada. Not sure about other departments
There are a few in other disciplines. Many are afraid to speak out due to the
bullyingherd mentality. Look to the actual useful professions –engineering, other STEM disciplines, and also look to those with more life experience. Very few new hires in any discipline.
Note: Also me at 12:24 above
SDSU is a liberal echo chamber. Sad.
Every college campus is a liberal echo chamber. Found this info from a Newsweek article…
The political affiliation of Ph.D.-holding faculty members at 51 of the 66 top-ranked liberal arts colleges according to U.S. News & World Report. Langbert finds that 39 percent of the colleges in his sample are Republican-free—with zero registered Republicans on their faculties.
As for Republicans within academic departments, 78 percent of those departments have no Republican members or so few as to make no difference.
Langbert breaks down the faculty Democrat-to-Republican ratio by academic department, and there are not many surprises.
Engineering departments have 1.6 Democrats for every Republican. Chemistry and economics departments have about 5.5 Democrats for every Republican. The situation is especially bad in anthropology departments, where the Democrat-to-Republican faculty ratio is 133-to-1, and in communications departments, where the ratio is 108-to-zero.
Langbert says, “I could not find a single Republican with an exclusive appointment to fields like gender studies, Africana studies, and peace studies.”
As I said above. There’s a strong correlation between the usefulness of the degree and the number of republicans. I don’t think anybody wonders why that is true, and it is still unfortunate that we only get to 1.6:1 even in engineering.
If you ran the numbers with age and sex you’d probably see the disconnect mentioned above also.
Enrollment is down at many SD state schools including the USD Law school. More students for the Minnesota University system and after they get out they can find jobs in their economy. All cool!
Great scoop Pat! These documents are great. So glad legislators are reforming the universities. It’s time
I got reading these documents. Very fun. Spent a couple of hours. The Regents ignore some questions. Hope legislators hold regents feet to the fire. The regents don’t deny there’s massive lack of intellectual diversity. They evade the question. Go Lee!!
I can’t believe it’s taken this long to expose this scandal. 60% of South Dakotans are conservative and 99% of professors in South Dakota are liberal. Makes no sense. We need a purge.
Ok, So South Dakota is one of the most Red states in the Union right now and all the sudden there is a threat at our Universities that they are supposedly liberal factories? What happens in Berkeley is coming to South Dakota University campuses? Seriously? What happened to the old Republican Party? The Republican Party in South Dakota is always focused on imaginary threats. Finding solutions to problems that do not exist.
Wasn’t there a documentary that wasn’t allowed to be shown on USD? I’m not sure the details. During a speech by Anni Cyrus, she mentioned that Northern was the only campus that allowed her to come. The threats are real, you’re just scared to look at them.
Northern did not invite Anni Cyrus and was not an official Northern sponsored event. A room was rented and renter made the advertisement look like NSU was and did not check with NSU for final approval which technically was a violation of the agreement and could of cancelled the event but chose not to.
“The threats are real, you’re just scared to look at them.”
No! If you believe we have Muslims living among us in South Dakota that have a secret agenda to behead us and impose Sharia Law you are in an extremely small minority.
No other public universities have permitted Anni Cyrus to speak on their campuses understandably.
Liberals have a monopoly on thought on campus. If you deviate from it, you are undermined and fired if you are somehow able to sneak in and get hired in the first place. It’s an outrageous situation. Time to bust up the monopoly!!! Go Lee Qualm!!!