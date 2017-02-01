Bollen Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Disposal of Personal Property Subject to Security Interest
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Joop Bollen, 53, Aberdeen has pled guilty to one count of unauthorized disposal of personal property subject to security interest, class 6 felony, punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and/or $4,000 fine.
“I am pleased that Bollen has accepted responsibility and admitted wrongdoing for the misuse of funds relating to EB5 and SDRC Inc.,” said Jackley. “This matter has been resolved favorably for the State, and Bollen has agreed to cooperate in the future if needed.”
Bollen was sentenced to 2 years probation and a $2,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Joop got off so easy on this and it is too bad he was not put in a position to really let South Dakotans know what really happened and who was involved. Was this a surprise in how all this turned out in the land of Great Faces Great Spaces? Absolutely not!
Wow, this is AG Jackley’s form of justice? Millions of dollars gone and Rounds’s buddy Bollen walks free. Marty Capone should resign for being corrupt. This is crony capitalism at it best!
This is why there should have been an independent investigator. Because Jackley is just another corrupt politician!
Wow…Thanks a lot, Marty… Just when the legislature is dealing with a messed-up ethics bill, you let one of the highest-profile scandals in our recent history off with a hand-slap!!
Not only was this a bad plea deal, but by releasing it now, you obviously could care less about making matters worse for the legislators…
This totally allays my corruption fears.
We don’t need no stinkin’ IM22!
No jail time for Bollen = No vote for Marty for Governor
Are these the full extent of the charges against Bollen or are there others?
This will certainly strike fear and prevent anyone from ever considering stealing millions from this state! I hope he survives his 2 years of probation to tell a cautionary tale to others considering theft of South Dakota funds.