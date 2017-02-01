Bollen Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Disposal of Personal Property Subject to Security Interest



PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Joop Bollen, 53, Aberdeen has pled guilty to one count of unauthorized disposal of personal property subject to security interest, class 6 felony, punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and/or $4,000 fine.

“I am pleased that Bollen has accepted responsibility and admitted wrongdoing for the misuse of funds relating to EB5 and SDRC Inc.,” said Jackley. “This matter has been resolved favorably for the State, and Bollen has agreed to cooperate in the future if needed.”

Bollen was sentenced to 2 years probation and a $2,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.