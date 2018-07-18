Bomb materials, AntiFa clothing, police-hate materials seized in Sioux Falls

I’m not sure what more person has to say about this. Person stockpiling scary amounts of bomb making materials & illegal firearms also in possession of radical liberal AntiFa clothing:

Bomb-making materials have been found at the apartment of a burglary suspect in Sioux Falls.

“…identified as ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder mixed together, which that compound, there is no legal purpose for it. It is an explosive.” says Captain Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department.

Gearman says they also found an ‘Antifa’ coat and indications of extreme hatred for the police, fire and the government, and an improvised explosive device in the suspect’s vehicle. Also, some illegal firearms.

“Pretty safe to say that we stopped something from happening. Again, we don’t know what that is.”

Read it here.

That should give people pause that violent AntiFa protesters are here in South Dakota.

