Bonus Billie Beg week! Sutton send out yet another e-mail looking for cash.

Posted on by Leave a reply

Good gosh. Billie Sutton, who lost November’s election for Governor must really need $5000, as his never-ending campaign sent not just one, but two e-mails out this week proclaiming his need to raise $5k before today.  It’s a Bonus Billie Beg week!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.