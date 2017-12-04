Bonus Terry Lafleur for Governor topic – Campaign poll shows neck and neck race. Between the other guys.

Apparently about a month ago, Republican Candidate for Governor Terry LaFleur engaged “New Age Consultants” out of St. Louis Missouri to conduct a poll for his race for Governor, and released the results to the public. What the poll results show is that the Republican contest is it’s a neck and neck race within the margin of error.

Unfortunately, it’s between Republican Candidates Marty Jackley and Kristi Noem (No Lora Hubbel?).

If the primary election for Governor were held today and your choices were: Marty J. Jackley, Terry LaFleur or Kristi Noem, for whom would you vote? [ROTATE]

a. Marty J. Jackley – 24%

b. Kristi Noem – 22%

c. Terry LaFleur – 3%

d. I am undecided. – 51%

I’m not familiar with the consulting firm LaFleur appears to have engaged for his campaign who he says conducted the poll. All I can find on the person running it is that he was at Best Buy and Office Max before he started his consulting firm about 7- 8 years ago.

I’m just going to stop there. I’m not sure what more that you can say about any of it.

Stay tuned.

