Borglum Announces Rural Education Initiative for South Dakota

Scyller Borglum, Representative of District 32, Rapid City, announced a Rural Education Initiative today on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting program, “Where Do We Go From Here.”

https://watch.sdpb.org/show/where-do-we-go-here/

“This past session, we demonstrated our commitment to rural South Dakota by investing in medical doctors, attorneys, and veterinarians. I plan to bring new legislation forward in 2020 that focuses on rural education – the foundation of every solid community,” said Borglum.

Borglum believes that educational technology can help serve the needs of rural districts across South Dakota.

Through focus groups, Borglum can listen to the concerns and needs of educational stakeholders, and begin to understand how technology can help with research-based curriculum, monitoring student success, school-to-home connection, and professional development.

“I work by what I call the “20 Foot Rule” which means if we are looking to understand a problem or create a solution we need to meet with people within 20 feet of the problem,” states Borglum.

What does a Rural Education Initiative have to do with a legislator from a non-rural district?

“It’s about jobs! Today’s announcement that Ellsworth was chosen as the first to receive the B-21 is a timely example of why we need to have this Rural Education Initiative. We want to make sure ALL the kids of South Dakota have equal access to the jobs that are coming in the next generation. That begins with education,” explains Borglum.

For more information about this initiative send a FB message to Scyller J Borglum’s page, email BorglumSD@gmail.com or call 605-519-0500.

Like this: Like Loading...