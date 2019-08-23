Borglum campaign posts ad going after Mike Rounds in part. 1st ‘attack’ ad of the season!

It’s not a hard attack, but the Borglum Campaign is starting to use video to go after her opponent, incumbent Republican Senator Mike Rounds, in a clip that was just posted to Facebook and is being advertised. Check it out here:
What do you think? Is it a little early for the negative, or is this what Scyller needs to do if she wants to compete?
The floor is yours.
Has any candidate for a statewide office in SD ever run attack ads this early in a campaign? This is disgusting gutter politics and I am still sick of it from the 2018 cycle. Borglum should focus on giving people a reason to vote for her instead of tearing other people down. She should be ashamed and her family should be embarrassed. I once thought she had great potential, but now that her true colors are starting to show, I will NEVER vote for her for anything.
Well what is the reason to vote for Mike rounds that he kept his promise on getting rid of the Department of Education ?
He had no plan to reduce the federal deficit or debt and voted many times to ncrease the debt– because that would take leadership and guts instead you just Smiling Mike not taking any positions on anything because that might actually make him accountable.
I like Sean hannity’s penny plan…decrease every government expense by one penny each year instead of the automatic yearly increases. Who misses one penny?
I did not hear the magic words I’m Skyler Borglum and I approve this ad
Observation number one— it is fair to go after any politician because none of them are addressing the national debt
Observation number two– I do not think her plan is practical –call for a nationwide popular vote?
Borglum has no credibility to attack anyone on budget issues. She did ZERO during last session’s legislative budget process.
Her plan is not a “real plan.” It will never happen. It’s make believe. It does nothing to tackle our debt.
No surprise. Borglum hired Jim McIntosh and Ashley Granby from Texas…so get ready for another dirty campaign. I am surprised Scyller is already slinging mud. I actually thought she was a positive person. She had me fooled. I am very disappointed in her.
Where does Borglum get the money to hire outside consultants?