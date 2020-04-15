Borglum for Senate April 2020 FEC: $9.6k raised. $4.9k spent. $13k Cash on hand. $12k loan

Borglum for US Senate April 2020 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Scyller Borglum for US Senate has filed her latest FEC report for activity in the first quarter of the year. $9,661.71 raised. $4,972.54 spent, $12,908.55 cash on hand, against a $12,000.00 loan.

Borglum is fighting against the same challenges that every challenger campaign faces – scaling up – and finding a way to bring in the revenue necessary to conduct campaign activities at a statewide scale.

You can find ways to make $12,000 stretch.. but that might be nigh-impossible against a primary opponent that has $1.8 million on hand.