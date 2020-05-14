Borglum for Senate Campaign goes on the web with 2 campaign videos

The Scyller Borglum for US Senate campaign has uploaded a pair of professionally produced longer form campaign videos to YouTube in support of her candidacy.

The first goes into detail about her views on issues with the food supply and the Chinese government:

The second, posted 2 weeks ago, notes Borglum’s background, and the members of her family that have served in the Military:

Both are professional enough that Borglum might have plans to run portions as 30 second commercials, but I haven’t noted any ad buys for statewide races in the FCC public files of tv stations yet. So, we’ll see if any of these end up on the air.