Borglum for US Senate Pre-Primary Report: $7.3k raised. $18.9k spent, $19.2k Cash on Hand, $30k loan

The Borglum for US Senate campaign is giving it the old college try with what they have, but unfortunately it’s a largely self-funded effort.
2020 Pre Primary Scyller Bo… by Pat Powers on Scribd
The Borglum campaign is reporting $7300.00 in contributions against $18,912.48 in expenditures, with $19,296.07 cash on hand, so it appears that much of that’s covered. Except for a whopping $30,000.00 in personal loans to the campaign from the candidate herself.
I do think that Scyller has done a good job of publicizing herself on social media, as I see her on Facebook constantly, but it’s a fairly large hurdle to try to overcome an incumbent with 20 years of public service, much of that in very visible leadership positions, where her opponent is a familiar name in state politics.
While over the course of those years, her opponent Mike Rounds will have those that don’t care for him, he’s generally enjoyed very strong and very positive press. It’s an armor that’s nigh-impossible to dent, as prior opponents can easily attest.
More to come.
Question for Borglum- how can you claim a homestead exemption to get a resident tax break for your home in Texas in 2018 and then vote that same year in South Dakota?
back in 2002, when two heavyweights were slugging it out in the republican gubernatorial primary, a third lesser known candidate came along and entered the race to little fanfare. he putt putted along as the inheritor-to-janklow jousted with the values-conservative-firebrand. then at a statewide debate, while the two major candidates played political chess with each other in studied campaign responses, the third player outgunned them with a clear grasp of voters’ top concerns and notched the primary win. that of course was senate majority leader rounds. it’s nice to remember the times when plain spoken truth cut through the campaign noise as you watch rep. borglum give it her best shot. there are questions that need better answers than we get.