Borglum for US Senate Pre-Primary Report: $7.3k raised. $18.9k spent, $19.2k Cash on Hand, $30k loan

The Borglum for US Senate campaign is giving it the old college try with what they have, but unfortunately it’s a largely self-funded effort.

2020 Pre Primary Scyller Bo… by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Borglum campaign is reporting $7300.00 in contributions against $18,912.48 in expenditures, with $19,296.07 cash on hand, so it appears that much of that’s covered. Except for a whopping $30,000.00 in personal loans to the campaign from the candidate herself.

I do think that Scyller has done a good job of publicizing herself on social media, as I see her on Facebook constantly, but it’s a fairly large hurdle to try to overcome an incumbent with 20 years of public service, much of that in very visible leadership positions, where her opponent is a familiar name in state politics.

While over the course of those years, her opponent Mike Rounds will have those that don’t care for him, he’s generally enjoyed very strong and very positive press. It’s an armor that’s nigh-impossible to dent, as prior opponents can easily attest.

More to come.