Borglum taking harder line in lead up to election day for US Senate Race

A new radio advertisement has appeared on the state’s airwaves which represents a harder line being taken in the US Senate Race. State Representative and US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum is running a fairly harsh attack ad against her opponent, incumbent US Senator Mike Rounds:
“Borglum Answers South Dakota. Scyller, why should we send you to Washington? Our Senate seat should not be used as a corrupt gateway to sell American citizenships to wealthy Chinese. China has a true friend in Mike Rounds. Mike has spent 14 years selling citizenships to the highest bidder enriching his cronies, his lawyers, and his political appointees with communist Chinese money. He opposes Mandatory County of Origin Labeling. He hasn’t had a new or original idea in his entire career. Make this Senate seat South Dakotan again. Paid for by Borglum for U.S. Senate. I’m Scyller Borglum and I approve this message.”
This ad is also partnered with facebook advertising with this theme as well:
While going negative might have been one way to go after the former Governor, it’s usually not brought out as a weapon in the last week, with conventional wisdom telling candidates to be positive going into the finish.
The ad does embellish a bit, especially claiming that Rounds “hasn’t had a new or original idea in his entire career.” That whole neutrino lab in the Black Hills. I can personally attest to the fact that Mike Rounds was the person who found a way to make it happen.
As for the rest of it, I’ll let you be the judge.
1 week from today, we’ll find out if it worked.
If only she lived in South Dakota to see Boz, She’d understand the comparison. Lol
Turns out Borglum is even more desperate and conniving than Boz. Borglum also has a liberal voting record that proves she is a RINO.
Dr. Boz, who is a pretty young scammer, is living the life of luxury on a beach in Hawaii. Ms. Borglum probably has her eyes on a similar ending.
And this garbage is why I will never vote Borglum. She is a disgrace and embarrassment. She has only lived in our state a few years and is now lying about our good Senator and resorting to juvenile tactics. She should move back to Texas.
She’s from Montana, but I take your point.
“Borglum is from Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Charles M. Russell High School in 1995. Borglum attended Pacific Lutheran University, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. Borglum attended Montana Technological University, where she earned a master’s degree in petroleum engineering. She then enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.”
I didn’t realize how nasty Scyller was until now.
EB5 allowed nearly 60 Chinese nationals to obtain ownership and a path to a green card. It swirled around the Deadwood Mountain Grand, involved a nasty lawsuit with Big and Rich. EB5 was nasty and deadly.
Inasmuch as the ad is truthful, Rounds may have some issues, here ..
Interesting ..
Rather than attacking Borglum, why not address the EB5 criticism (if you can)?
My concern is that, while this might be a good strategy to win, do we have an indication that Borglum will do better?
Messrs. Big and Rich are the least corrupt individuals involved in the Slime Plant, Mr. Dale, and you know that. And there is none of the 5Gs roaming around up there either. It would vibrate the tin off the sides of the building. I only assume you frequently attend the concerts there with the loud music and moshing, so you know this, and if that is true you are being disingenuous. As Spearfish opens up, and the golf balls begin to fly, people will forget about all this COVID business.
And what are Rounds accomplishments…
How sad. She lives in a world of delusion. Her campaign has never made any sense. Now she’s getting to the end and she’s lashing out. It’s not going to help her one bit.