Bosworth receives suspended imposition of sentence

KELOland news just reported that former 2014 US Senate candidate Annette Bosworth has been granted a suspended imposition of sentence in her case from Judge Brown, which effectively removes her felony convictions from her record.

A Circuit Court Judge has signed off on her suspended imposition of sentence, which means she no longer has any felony convictions on her record.

KELOLAND News got a look at the court papers out of Hughes County today.

In them, it says because Bosworth had never been convicted of a crime, the court would exercise its judicial clemency and suspend imposition of sentence.

As for her medical license, there’ll be a hearing on December 4 in Lincoln County to decide what happens to that.

Bosworth says she’s hopeful it’s going mean her medical license will be reinstated so she can continue practicing medicine.