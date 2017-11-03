Bosworth receives suspended imposition of sentence

KELOland news just reported that former 2014 US Senate candidate Annette Bosworth has been granted a suspended imposition of sentence in her case from Judge Brown, which effectively removes her felony convictions from her record.
A Circuit Court Judge has signed off on her suspended imposition of sentence, which means she no longer has any felony convictions on her record.
KELOLAND News got a look at the court papers out of Hughes County today.
In them, it says because Bosworth had never been convicted of a crime, the court would exercise its judicial clemency and suspend imposition of sentence.
As for her medical license, there’ll be a hearing on December 4 in Lincoln County to decide what happens to that.
Bosworth says she’s hopeful it’s going mean her medical license will be reinstated so she can continue practicing medicine.
urgh how much did this all cost for her to get zero felonies…..