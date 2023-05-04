In a story which is just breaking, Dakota News Now Political Reporter Austin Goss has been arrested for one count of violating SDCL 49-31-31(5)(b), making threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts, and displaying the telephone number of another person.
According to the probable cause statement, “the caller ID of the prank call had been set to appear as though it was coming from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone,” and the complainant “provided law enforcement with a screenshot of this call which showed the Governor’s personal cell phone number and contact information to be displayed.”
The affidavit of probable cause continues to identify Austin Goss of Dakota News Now, noting that “Austin Goss did contact D.L. by telephone or other electronic device with the intent to harass and annoy him, and in doing so intentionally causes a fictitious and misleading caller identification or telephone number (that of Governor Noem) to be displayed.”
The arrest appears to have taken place yesterday, and you can read and judge for yourself the arrest and charging documents below:
AustinGossArrest_ImpersonatingGovNoem by Pat Powers on Scribd
The charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which according to South Dakota Law is punishable by one year imprisonment in a county jail or two thousand dollars fine, or both.
20 thoughts on “Breaking: @dakotanews_now reporter Austin Goss arrested for prank phone call spoofing Governor Kristi Noem’s phone number”
What the Actual H***?
And I thought the BOR Employee/convicted felon/slapping track coach story was crazy!
It must be the water in Ft. Pierre or something.
What was he thinking? “This will be really funny – I’ll spoof the Governor’s phone number.”
He’ll be gone — next gig somewhere in the Northwest Territories.
That is actually a pretty funny prank call- I love prankdialer.com, but didn’t know I could be prosecuted for using it in South Dakota.
If this even happened, why is it such a big deal? I think longtime political operatives like Dan Lederman and a sitting Governor have bigger things to worry about than a dumb prank voice message left on an answering machine
It’s a big deal because he’s using the Governor’s phone number. Legally, most probably don’t care. More practically speaking, I suspect his employer will have strong opinions on his behavior.
Unfortunate prank. Austin has done a good job as a reporter covering South Dakota politics. Apparently he’s not infallible, humans make mistakes
Given that this Governor has a history of attacking journalists was this a new tactic? Has Austin reported anything offensive to the Governor or her administration?
Another example of why the media is untrustworthy.
Haha what the heck. Any guesses who DL is? Also is this really worthy of an arrest?
Its not hard to figure out
Former SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman has disclosed that he’s the DL being mentioned in the court documents.
The law is the law, but what this really shows is a lack of maturity and professionalism. As a political journalist, he comes into close contact with important officials and has to have the ability to speak truth to power, which Austin seems to have done a good job of. But with that comes access to information, like the Gov’s personal cell phone (plus I am sure a lot more), that require a level of diligence and professionalism many don’t have to demonstrate.
I’m with Dave — that’s actually pretty funny. I could maybe see JW getting upset enough to call the cops over something like this, but I always thought DL had a pretty good sense of humor.
This makes me sad. Austin in a fine young man who is involved in his community as a member of the Ft. Pierre Volunteer Fire Department and The SD National Gaurd. He is also a devoted family man. I hope this unfortunate lapse in judgement on his part is not blown out of proportion. Frankly, after reading the affidavit of probable cause and seeing that it was disclosed as a prank at the time the call was made; I can’t believe law enforcement was involved in this matter.
I suspect the issue is more that it was purportedly impersonating Governor Noem, and using her personal cell phone number.
I suppose the spurious call was meant to be a joke among friends…or acquaintances…Goss was probably drinking…such things happen in Pierre. A late April Fools stunt. But..you have to be careful when spoofing elected officials…they take themselves quite seriously.
Knowing how Russia has infiltrated our voting machines and laptops we best make sure this isn’t a brand new South Dakota RussiaGate!!!!!
I agree with both Sen’s. Schoenbeck and Mehlhaff comments above. Austin, a great young reporter and communicator, should learn from this and not be destroyed over one dumb mistake.
Why do some people rush to defend a criminal?
He committed a crime, and he should own it.