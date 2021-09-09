I have early word that there apparently will be a special session on impeachment on November 9-10, taking place in conjunction with the session for redistricting on the 9th. This would be in relation to the traffic accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
The word is that both houses will pass a resolution allowing either to recess for more than three days. If possible, they would then take it up further in December or January.
Hang on for more information.
7 thoughts on “BREAKING: Early report of special session for impeachment November 9-10.”
Can they tackle multiple subjects while in session?
They could prevent front line workers being ritualistically sacrificed to snake oil vaccines.
Careful.
There are a lot of eyes on South Dakota right now.
Not like it used to be.
I think they need 2/3 to add any items to the agenda….these traffic offenses are more important than marijuana or discussion of stopping vaccination mandates by business?
I agree with the first 2 posters…this is more important than real issues.
I would urge legislators NOT to sign to come into special session for this issue.
Where do I get the snake oil?!?
The AG should resign. He’s a liability. Like a literal liability to the state. He’s going to cost us millions.
Are you a prophet?
Someone’s going to profit…