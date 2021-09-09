BREAKING: Early report of special session for impeachment November 9-10.

I have early word that there apparently will be a special session on impeachment on November 9-10, taking place in conjunction with the session for redistricting on the 9th. This would be in relation to the traffic accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The word is that both houses will pass a resolution allowing either to recess for more than three days. If possible, they would then take it up further in December or January.

Hang on for more information.