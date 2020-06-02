Breaking: President Trump endorses US Senator Mike Rounds for return to US Senate

United States Senator Mike Rounds also shares in the endorsements today coming from President Trump who tweeted out his support for Mike this morning:

Senator Mike Rounds (@RoundsforSenate) continues to deliver for South Dakota! Mike is working hard for our incredible Farmers and he is strong on Trade, Military, our Vets, and the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #SDSenhttps://t.co/qM8LsXR9tN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020