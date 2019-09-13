Brendan Johnson pot legalization petition approved for circulation. 53 days for 34k+ valid signatures.

Apparently while were were all distracted, Brendan Johnson submitted his group’s petitions for circulation to the Secretary of State add pot to the South Dakota State Constitution.

With 53 days to go, his group has to collect a minimum of 33,921 valid signatures, or roughly 640 valid signatures a day to put it to the voters. And THEN, they have to convince a majority of South Dakota voters to put pot legalization in the language of the South Dakota State Constitution in an election.

Unless someone jumps in with tremendously deep pockets, and they have circulators out there tomorrow, consider me a doubting Thomas that they can get it on the ballot, much less convince voters to add pot to the constitution.