Brock Greenfield endorsement for Lance Russell for Attorney General

State Senate leader Brock Greenfield is in GOP State Convention delegate mailboxes today with an endorsement for Lance Russell for Attorney General. Read it here.

Brock Greenfield for Lance Russell by Pat Powers on Scribd

  1. Richard Hilgemann

    Nice letter and a YUGE endorsement for Lance from my Senator. It will definitely be an interesting and a fun convention.

