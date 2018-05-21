Brock Greenfield endorsement for Lance Russell for Attorney General Posted on May 21, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ State Senate leader Brock Greenfield is in GOP State Convention delegate mailboxes today with an endorsement for Lance Russell for Attorney General. Read it here. Brock Greenfield for Lance Russell by Pat Powers on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Nice letter and a YUGE endorsement for Lance from my Senator. It will definitely be an interesting and a fun convention.