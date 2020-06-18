Brookings Democrat House Candidate advocating for defunding police and decriminalizing drugs

With the primary election past, there’s no time like the present to find out more about the candidates who are up for election in the fall.. and it seems like State Democrats have a few who might be more comfortable in the “Seattle zone of anarchy” than main street South Dakota.

One of the more delusional seems to be District 7 Democrat House candidate Louise Snodgrass who regularly takes to Instagram with such pearls of wisdom as this:

And before you ask.. this is from June 2nd, where Democrat Candidate Snodgrass is broadcasting to her instagram followers that we need to defund the police, replace them with social workers, and decriminalize drugs.

I’m sure that’s a lot of comfort for a battered spouse, or a family living next door to a drug dealer.

And that’s just one of your South Dakota Democrats.