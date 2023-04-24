Brookings finally gets accreditation back on track, after accreditation issue which dog-piled on Superintendent’s problems.

The Argus Leader is reporting today that after spending most of the last two months on probation for it’s accreditation status, the Brookings School District has finally gotten their act together.

But not until after they put their Superintendent on notice that he needed to go find work elsewhere:

Brookings’ accreditation status was still listed as “on probation” on the DOE’s website as of last week, despite having taken steps to reinstate it through a plan of action approved by its school board last month. However, as of Friday, their accreditation is back. and.. “Despite some delays due to circumstances outside of our control, including the technological challenges with the state certification website, every effort was made to complete these items as quickly as possible,” Willert stated.

I’m not sure “circumstances outside of our control” is completely accurate. There were a couple of computer issues with the state’s system reported, but that was not all of it.

If you recall, this problem comes after the Brookings School Board had already identified serious problems with the performance of Brookings School Superintendent Klint Willert. But when it came to their attention, they did not let it pass without making note of it, as was related in detail in the letter from the Brookings School Board’s attorney:

Willert Ultimatum by Pat Powers on Scribd

Thankfully, we’re approaching the end of the School Year, and maybe the Board can start to get things back on track.