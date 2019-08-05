Brookings GOP Picnic on Friday August 16th – 6PM at Hillcrest Park Posted on August 5, 2019 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply In case you have some free time on Thursday August 16th, join the Brookings County GOP at Hillcrest Park for Pizza and fellowship with your State and Local Republican elected officials and candidates! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related