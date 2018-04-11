Brookings Opt-out gets SMASHED

The Brookings Opt-out, the second largest in State History, fell hard tonight on a 24-76% vote:

The opt out, which contained no capital improvements, and in an environment where no cost cutting measures were taken before the vote, did not fare well in many areas. In the Aurora portion of the District, the opt out went down on a vote of 200-7.

That might have been a strong indicator of how the night was going to go.

