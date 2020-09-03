Brookings residents minced few words last evening, during an emergency City Council last night in a room swarmed by hundreds of people who have had about enough of the mandates from City COVID proposals that had finally gone too far:
Brookings city councilors voted Wednesday night to move forward conversation on adding a mask mandate to an existing ordinance aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
The council dropped additional proposals it was considering — including limiting social gatherings and regulating when alcohol could be sold — after hundreds turned up to object to further restrictions tied to the ongoing pandemic.
One speaker towards the end wanted to know “who was responsible” for bringing the proposal, with the City Manager Paul Briseno admitting that he had culled the practices in the proposal from those proposed in other university towns such as in Kansas and Nebraska. Apparently Briseno had yet to learn that while Brookings might literally be the most liberal community in the state, South Dakotans in general have a pretty strong resentment of being told what to do.
And he found out that while the community will put up with a lot, when you tell them what they can do in their private residences, they don’t like it much.
**Bonus points to the College Republicans who took it upon themselves to go down to the area and register voters, asking them if they were tired of Government Overreach. They did a good job of reading the moment!
6 thoughts on “Brookings residents make their point with the City Council”
Great job Brookings residents!
It’s nice to know that conservatives still have a voice.
I think the left has really gone to far. Taking pot shots on the founding fathers, over reach in communities, de-funding the police, the RIOTS and blocking traffic, over taxing and creating a nanny state. I’ve never been involved in a march or get out the vote effort. That’s about to change. I’ve had flags stolen from my house and during the march was screamed at. Dems better get their house in order or they’ll be done as a party in this state.
Seems like a fairly measured statement from the Democrats. There are already tons of statues, parks, towns, schools, and indeed an entire mountain already dedicated to these great men. Perhaps a more fitting tribute to the Founding Fathers and writers of our constitution would be actually enforcing the Emolulments Clause. I am 100% against rioting and looting as well as violations of the Hatch Act and openly violating the Constitution. When Noem grouses about lawlessness, she focuses on one thing and completely ignores the other, so it’s hard to take her seriously.
Please remember, Wuhan went online October 31, 2019.
In late June, a paper titled, “5G Technology and Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells” was published, explaining the relationship between 5G technology and the coronavirus.
“[5G millimeter waves, unlike previous technology, can penetrate the nucleus of the cell. The cell reacts to the 5G wave by creating an electromagnetic field. Like a shadow, the shape of the electromagnetic field reflects the hexagonal and pentagonal shapes of the DNA base pairs. This electromagnetic field produces holes in the cellular liquid. Hexagonal and pentagonal voids are created in the nucleoplasm. The cell produces extra bases to fill the voids. These bases then join together to produce coronavirus like structures within the cell. The PCR test will read this as a positive Covid-19 result.]”
That article was retracted. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/