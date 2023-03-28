Brookings School Superintendent Klint Willert was facing “termination for cause”; set to leave district with 189k parachute (in 4 payments)

You have to read this.

The Brookings Register has a bombshell of a story regarding Brookings School Superintendent Klint Willert. Apparently he was allowed to resign, because the alternative was him being fired by the School Board.

Outgoing Brookings School Superintendent Dr. Klint Willert was in the midst of being forced to resign or be terminated for cause by the Brookings School Board when recent accreditation issues added fuel to the fire, according to public documents released Tuesday morning. According to the letter, sent from the board’s attorney, Rich Helsper, to Willert — and dated March 8 — Willert’s written evaluation from the board was poor and he was offered the choice to resign on the board’s terms and receive next year’s salary, resign immediately and receive nothing, or be terminated for cause. and.. Willert abruptly resigned as superintendent — effective June 2 — at a hastily called special meeting of the school board last week.

There was a quote from Willert in the story, which was somewhat prescient. “While this resignation is unconventional,” he said then, “it is what is deemed concurrent with current school board members’ goals for the District.”

Apparently their goals must have been getting him out of there.

With outgoing Superintendent Willert set to receive next year’s salary, what kind of golden parachute does that provide him with as he exits the district?

Willert is set to receive the money owed for compensation for next year, which is $189,056 – but no further benefits – to be paid in 4 installments on July 31, October 31, January 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024.

But the real meat in this document (which they would not e-mail me, they insisted it had to be picked up, and there was actually a line at 10am when they released it) are in the exhibits. First and foremost, the letter from the School Attorney which laid out the things where the district was unhappy with his performance.

This letter is devastating, and lays out the case from the School District why they were dissatisfied with his performance. Literally more than three pages of it. Here’s one of the single biggest items that stands out.

Finally, I, along with Keli Books and Wesley Tschetter, met with you on February 21, 2023, in your office (I was on a conference phone). The only topic of discussion was the preparation of your last two contracts dated December 16, 2020, and June 27, 2022. The meeting lasted approximately 1.5 hours. The Board has no idea how the preparation of the December 16, 2020, contract went from the Board’s duly appointed law firm, i.e. Helsper, McCarty & Rasmussen, P.C., to the Rodney Freeman Law Firm in November 2020 after the Helsper Law Finn had been working on your contract since February 2020. On December 14, 2020, the Helsper Law Finn was asked to review the contract prepared by Rodney Freeman and, in written letters and e-mails to the Board and to you, said in no uncertain terms the Freeman contract should not be used. However, you signed the Freeman contract on December 16, 2020, and persuaded the Board Chair, Deb Debates, to also sign it on December 16, 2020. You did not advise our lawyer that the Freeman contract was used. In fact, in 2022, you had staff member Laura Gerjets make revisions to the Freeman contract and again, without telling anyone nor having our attorney review it, you signed it and asked Board President Heermann to sign which she did. The Board has lost faith and trust in your ability to lead the District for the reasons mentioned above. It is the consensus of the Board that changes must be made for the good of the District. and.. The Board is offering this proposal because the members do recognize the good work you have done in the past but substantial problems as set forth have developed in the last few years. In the Board’s collective opinion, there are more than adequate grounds to terminate you for cause under the present contract.

WOW. If there was one thing that stands out, this was pretty egregious.

I don’t know that I agree with them that it’s only been the last few years.. but that’s what they are hanging their hat on. And it’s pretty strong stuff.

It looks like whomever the District chooses to bring in, they will have a lot to clean up.