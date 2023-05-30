Brookings set for explosion of development, some saying it might become third largest city in the state

Siouxfalls.buiness has a new story out on what’s happening in my neck of the woods, as Brookings is set to explode in terms of business development with a new shopping center property preparing for development, a new interstate interchange in the final stages of completion, and buildings going up left and right:
“Brookings is quickly becoming or going to become the third-largest city in the state. If they haven’t yet, they will be soon,” said Reggie Kuipers, president of Bender Commercial Real Estate Services. “And then, you’ve got this hidden city with 12,000 or 14,000 extra (people) in there nine months out of the year. Brookings is a unique market.”
For the right retailer, it also is a strong one, said Raquel Blount, Lloyd Cos. vice president of commercial real estate, who put together the deal to bring the community’s first stand-alone Starbucks to town last year.
“The sales are phenomenal. They do extremely well, which isn’t surprising,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of demand. A lot of retailers want to be there. The problem is nothing is ever available.”
“You’ve definitely seen a switch turn on in Brookings,” Powell said. “When you look at projected construction activity in the city of Brookings over the next 12 to 18 months compared to what we’ve seen in the past, we’re probably seeing double the amount of annual construction than Brookings is used to that will happen in the next 12 months. They’re definitely seeing a growth spurt. You see it in commercial and in housing.”
I’m on the South end of town, and I have the feeling it’s going to be the middle of town the way growth is continuing here. (Maybe I need to re-up my Real Estate license…)
South Dakota should grow, and the governor and most of her team should get the credit.
For local small businesses, it is a huge opportunity if we can press-out the baddies.
Huh?? Don’t know what this Dale fellow is talking about. Brookings has always been a very nice, livable South Dakota city. It was inevitable that sooner or later it would become a target for people and businesses with money to invest. Congrats to the city leaders for having the infrastructure ready when the development fever struck.