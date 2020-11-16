Brown County Dem’s top donor served arrest warrant because of maintenance issues at Federal courthouse

Looking at campaign finance reports from this fall, as a county group, Brown County Democrats raised $4000 from individuals this fall, including $1500 from their largest donor, local Democrat entrepreneur and former Aberdeen American News columnist Travis Kiefer:

While Kiefer seems to have had plenty of support for the local Democrat Party.. there were news reports from several weeks back that also featured his name prominently.

The owner of the federal courthouse building in downtown Aberdeen was expected in court Tuesday to provide an update on structure’s maintenance needs. Instead, Federal Judge Charles B. Kornmann issued a warrant for the man’s arrest. Travis Kiefer of Kiefer Enterprises did not appear for a noon hearing at the courthouse. Following comments from Kornmann outlining the reason for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for Kiefer’s arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service. The warrant was issued by 12:30 p.m.

Read that here.

I think you have to do a lot to make a federal judge mad enough to issue an arrest warrant over maintenance issues. And not two days later..

Several area businesses relocated this week after arriving to their offices to find them without power. One of the buildings without electricity was the federal courthouse in downtown Aberdeen, though court services weren’t moved. Federal Judge Charles B. Kornmann confirmed the power was shut off Wednesday before being restored later in the day. Power was out because the bill was unpaid. Kornmann said the Aberdeen Development Corp. intervened to have the electricity turned back on and is paying the bill for now. Federal court hearings can continue, Kornmann said. The building is owned by Travis Kiefer of Kiefer Enterprises.

Read that here.

Oops.

Now I did hear the warrant may have been withdrawn later. But, if you have a warrant issued by a federal judge against you for not maintaining the courthouse building, and 2 days later the power is turned off to the same building for non-payment.. maybe donating $1500 to the local Democrat party wasn’t the best thing to do.