Brown County Sheriff's race heating up. Dan Kaiser's boss endorses candidate's opponent, Mark Milbrandt. Posted on April 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From facebook, an observant reader just pointed out a post to a local Aberdeen page that indicates that the race for Sheriff in Brown County might be getting a little more personal than it already is:
WOW! This is a significant endorsement and says a lot in this race.
Mark Milbrandt has been a good long time Sheriff in Brown County and hope he is re-elected. It is a good department.