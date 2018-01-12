Brown County Woman Sentenced in Elder Abuse Theft Case

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Amy Schmidt, 37, Aberdeen, was sentenced yesterday in Fifth Circuit Court to one count of grand theft. Schmidt was sentenced to 5 years in the state penitentiary and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,049.36, along with court costs.

“Schmidt used her employment at a home health agency as an opportunity to financially exploit three elderly victims,” said Jackley. “We are going to continue to do everything we can in South Dakota to protect our seniors from elder abuse.”

This case was investigated by the Aberdeen Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Subdivision of the Attorney General’s Office.

